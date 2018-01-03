FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 6:57 AM / in 15 minutes

Novartis breast cancer therapy gets FDA breakthrough designation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis’s Kisqali (ribociclib) has won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy designation for treating some breast cancer patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The designation covers initial endocrine-based treatment of pre- or perimenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor.

It was based on results released last month from a Phase III MONALEESA-7 trial demonstrating Kisqali in combination with tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor significantly prolonged progression-free survival compared to endocrine therapy alone.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

