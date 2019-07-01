Lonza fills portfolio hole with Novartis fill-and-finish facility

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lonza Group (LONN.S) is buying a sterile fill-and-finish facility from Novartis (NOVN.S) in northern Switzerland as the Swiss drug ingredients maker fills a gap in its offering for drugmakers seeking to hire out more services.

Lonza has been building up its drug products services business for three years as it seeks to become a "one-stop shop" for customers and has been weighing whether to buy a factory from a rival where it can put the finishing touches on injectible medicines, or build such a facility itself. [reut.rs/32272tu]

Opting for Novartis’s 10-year-old plant in Stein, Lonza said it will be able to speed up work for customers seeking to take their injectible medicines quickly into the clinic and onto the market.

“The new manufacturing facility in Stein will be our first sterile drug product fill and finish facility and will work in close synergy with our existing facility in the Stuecki Park in Basel,” Lonza said in a statement that gave no financial terms for the transaction.

Lonza said it plans to keep the Novartis facility’s employees. Novartis did not immediately say why it was divesting the fill-and-finish facility that it built in 2009.

Earlier this month, Lonza carved out its specialty ingredients operation that makes products like anti-microbials for paint into a standalone business. It has also sold a water care business as it seeks to expand its faster-growing biopharmaceuticals business.