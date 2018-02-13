FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Health News
February 13, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Teva planned for second generic Copaxone to enter market in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday it had anticipated and planned for a second generic competitor to its multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone to enter the market in 2018.

Teva’s comments came after Novartis’s Sandoz division said it has won U.S. approval for a larger dosage of its Glatopa drug for MS patients, its copy of Copaxone.

“We remain committed to providing Teva’s Copaxone 40 mg to patients and continuing to support our patients,” Teva said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.