Novartis confirms 2018 targets as Alcon recovery gains steam

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) confirmed 2018 growth targets on Thursday as new Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said he was encouraged by first-quarter performance by his cancer drugs portfolio and a resurgent Alcon eye care unit.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its branch in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

First-quarter core net income rose 4 percent to $2.98 billion, the Basel-based company said, equaling analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 4 percent in constant currencies to $12.7 billion, beating forecasts for $12.3 billion.

Narasimhan, who is reviewing long-struggling Alcon for a possible spin-off to shareholders in early 2019, got a welcome boost from the division’s implantables including intraocular lenses. The unit’s $1.8 billion sales, up 7 percent, beat analysts’ $1.6 billion analyst forecast.

“Operationally, we drove solid growth across all financial metrics, strong performance across our key growth brands, and continued Alcon’s strong recovery,” Narasimhan said.

Narasimhan also announced that he poached Amgen’s (AMGN.O) John Tsai as his new chief drug developer.

Novartis is on track for 2018 core operating profit to rise by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage, outpacing sales growth in the low-to-mid single digits, it said.

Even so, Narasimhan, a U.S. citizen who took over Feb. 1, has work to do: First-quarter core operating profit rose only 4 percent to $3.34 billion, so improvements are needed by year’s end.

One potential disappointment was Cosentyx, Novartis’s psoriasis and arthritis treatment, whose sales grew 35 percent to $580 million but trailed the $636 million forecast.

“For those that want to gripe, it will be on weaker Cosentyx sales,” said Bernstein analyst Timothy Anderson, while adding that overall results showed “consistent performance.”

GLEEVEC’s SHADOW

Narasimhan has been aggressively managing his portfolio, unloading a consumer health venture to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and adding gene therapy hopeful AveXis (AVXS.O) for $8.7 billion.

The deal for AveXis, whose top spinal muscular atrophy prospect is seen having multiple-billion-dollar annual sales potential, shows Narasimhan is hunting for targets that could run to $10 billion.

“We continued our transformation this quarter to become a more-focused medicines company,” he said.

Novartis is counting on Cosentyx, as well as its new $375,000-per-patient T-cell therapy Kymriah and heart drug Entresto, to help digest generics’ hit to former top-seller Gleevec, whose sales fell 32 percent to $392 million.

Entresto hit $200 million, matching forecasts.

Cell therapy Kymriah, which has a niche approval for aggressive blood cancer in young patients, posted $12 million sales.

Overall, oncology sales including Tafinlar, Mekinist and Jakavi, rose 6 percent.