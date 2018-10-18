FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis raises 2018 sales outlook as Entresto, Cosentyx accelerate

John Miller

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) raised its full-year sales outlook, citing growing revenue from its Cosentyx psoriasis and arthritis drug as well as the performance of its heart failure medicine Entresto, whose third-quarter sales more than doubled.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its branch in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

It also announced on Thursday the $2.1 billion acquisition of U.S. biopharmaceutical company Endocyte (ECYT.O).

Novartis now expects sales to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range at constant currencies, up from its previous forecast of low-to-mid-single-digit percentage rates.

Operating profit was still seen rising in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentages.

Third-quarter core net income rose 2 percent to $3.1 billion, compared to the average analyst forecast of $3 billion in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 3 percent to $12.78 billion, compared to the average forecast of $12.84 billion in the poll.

Novartis said it expected 2018 net sales at its innovative medicines division to grow at a mid-to-high-single digit rate, its Sandoz generics business to decline at a low-single-digit rate, and its Alcon eye care business to grow at a mid-single-digit pace.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

