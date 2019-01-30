Switzerland's Novartis sees 2019 drug unit growth as it narrows focus

Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis sees sales and profit growth from its core businesses in 2019 as it sheds its Alcon eyecare unit and a U.S. generics pills business to focus on newer drugs.

Its shares slipped 2.6 percent in early trading. Credit Suisse said its 2019 guidance “appears light of expectations”.

Group net sales in 2019 were expected to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range in constant currencies, Novartis said, while core operating income in 2019 was expected to post mid-single-digit growth.

Fourth-quarter core operating profit rose to $3.39 billion, the company said, compared to the average $3.44 billion in a poll of analysts by Reuters. Sales rose to $13.3 billion, matching the average forecast in the poll.

Novartis said sales of its Entresto heart failure medicine accelerated along with revenue from its psoriasis-and-arthritis blockbuster Cosentyx.

For all of 2018, Novartis booked net profit of $12.6 billion, up 64 percent as it made gains on the sale of an over-the-counter medicines joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline to focus on newer drugs including gene therapy and nuclear medicine targeting cancer.

Full-year sales rose 5 percent to $51.9 billion.

“Looking ahead, we expect to sustain top and bottom line growth,” Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement.

The Alcon spinoff remained on track for the first half of this year.