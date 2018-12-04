Health News
December 4, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis goes after Roche asthma medicine Xolair with new drug

1 Min Read

Logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its branch in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis said it is pushing ahead with a late-stage study of its experimental drug ligelizumab after announcing the medicine outperformed Roche’s Xolair in a Phase II clinical trial against urticaria, also known as hives.

The move sets the stage for a new head-to-head battle between the Swiss drug giants. Xolair had 1.74 billion Swiss francs ($1.75 billion) in sales in 2017 and is a pillar of Roche’s immunology franchise, but Novartis sees an opportunity and plans two Phase III studies with more than 2,000 patients who suffer from chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

($1 = 0.9960 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.