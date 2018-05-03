FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
May 3, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Novartis biosimilar cancer drug hits U.S. regulatory bump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis AG said its biosimilar version of rituximab to treat blood cancers and immunological diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis had not won regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The medicine made by Novartis’ Sandoz unit has been proposed as a biosimilar to MabThera/Rituxan by Roche and Biogen. Sandoz said it got only a so-called complete response letter from the FDA.

“Sandoz stands behind the robust body of evidence included in the regulatory submission and is currently evaluating the content of the letter. While disappointed, Sandoz remains committed to further discussions with FDA in order to bring this important medicine to U.S. patients as soon as possible,” it said.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.