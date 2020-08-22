Health News
Novartis immuno-oncology drug candidate fails skin cancer trial

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Saturday that its investigational spartalizumab immuno-oncology drug mixed with the approved medicines Tafinlar and Mekinist failed in a late-stage trial for a type of advanced skin cancer.

The drug did not improve progression-free survival in previously untreated patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive cutaneous melanoma, compared to Tafinlar + Mekinist alone, Novartis said.

Despite the failure, Novartis is continuing development of spartalizumab, a so-called checkpoint inhibitor thought to help take the brakes off the immune system in fighting cancer, against other kind of tumors, the Basel-based company said.

Novartis has been late in developing such immuno-oncology drugs for its portfolio, a field now dominated by lucrative medicines including Merck’s Keytruda, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo, and to a lesser extent, Roche’s Tecentriq.

