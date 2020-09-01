Novartis sets out new sustainability targets on patient outreach, carbon neutrality

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday announced new sustainability targets, including boosting access to its medicines and global outreach as well as aiming to make its supply chain carbon neutral by 2030.

By boosting two initiatives to expand access to innovative medicines in low- and middle-income countries and to increase patient reach of programmes tackling leprosy, malaria, Chagas disease and sickle cell disease, it said it hoped to reach over 23 million patients by 2025.