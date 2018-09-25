FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novartis to meet employees on Tuesday morning, union says

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) is meeting employees in Switzerland on Tuesday morning to inform them of plans that will affect the workforce, a union spokesman said, adding no specifics about the meeting have been given by the company.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Novartis, which has about 13,000 employees in its home country, did not immediately respond to questions about the meetings.

In early September, Novartis Chairman Joerg Reinhardt said the company was planning to streamline its worldwide production to increase its operating profit margin amid declining prices for its drugs.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates

