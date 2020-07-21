Novartis says Zolgensma patients kept gains as Biogen eyes follow-up trial

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said spinal muscular atrophy patients who got the Swiss drugmaker’s Zolgensma maintained improvements, a response to Biogen’s plan to test its drug Spinraza after Zolgensma treatment.

“To date, we have not seen any decline in Zolgensma patients who have received this therapy,” Narasimhan told analysts on a call on Tuesday after Biogen’s announcement. “In fact, in our clinical trial data, as well as in the real world, we see patients maintaining the milestones they gained with Zolgensma.”