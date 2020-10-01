Novartis says data confirms benefit of Zolgensma gene therapy for babies

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis said new interim data from an ongoing phase clinical trial for its $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy Zolgensma showed spinal muscular atrophy patients experienced significant therapeutic benefit.

Nearly two-thirds of patients aged less than six months in the STR1VE-EU study have already achieved developmental motor milestones not observed in natural history of SMA type 1, a rare genetic disease, at a mean duration of follow-up of 10.6 months, Novartis said in a statement on Thursday.

The Swiss drugmaker said last month that Zolgensma faced a possible delay after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested an additional study to examine the therapy’s efficacy in older children.