Novartis wins conditional European approval for gene therapy Zolgensma

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it was awarded conditional European approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma for treating children with the hereditary disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The European Commission approved the therapy, which is priced at $2.1 million in the United States, for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, the most severe form of the disease, or for SMA patients with up to three copies of the SMN2 gene, Novartis said.