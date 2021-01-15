Thermo Fisher buys Henogen for nearly $880 million in gene therapy expansion

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Friday it has bought Henogen SA, a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing business, for about 725 million euros ($879.72 million) in cash.

The acquisition, from contract manufacturing services provider Novasep, will help expand Thermo Fisher’s capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies, Thermo Fisher said in a statement.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher bought Brammer Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization that specialized in making viral vectors, used in gene therapies to deliver genetic materials into defective cells.

Henogen has about 400 employees and is estimated to have generated revenue of 80 million euros ($97.04 million) in 2020, Thermo Fisher said.

The business will be part of Thermo Fisher’s pharma services business, it said.