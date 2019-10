FILE PHOTO: Intesa Sanpaolo bank logo is seen at the headquarters during shareholders meeting in Turin, Italy, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is considering taking part in financing the Russian liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG-2, Antonio Fallico, the head of the lender’s Russian branch, said on Thursday.

Arctic LNG-2, led by Russia’s biggest private gas producer Novatek, includes French energy producer Total, China National Petroleum Corp, China’s CNOOC Ltd and the Japan Arctic LNG consortium.