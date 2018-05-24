Novatek to make investment decision on Arctic LNG-2 project in the second half of 2019

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Novatek could make a decision in the second half of 2019 on investments in the Arctic LNG-2 project which it is running, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

Mikhelson also said Italy’s Saipem planned to take part in a tender to build a drilling platform for the project, and that Novatek was also continuing talks with Saudi Arabia about its possible participation in the project.