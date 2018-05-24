FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Novatek to make investment decision on Arctic LNG-2 project in the second half of 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Novatek could make a decision in the second half of 2019 on investments in the Arctic LNG-2 project which it is running, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

Mikhelson also said Italy’s Saipem planned to take part in a tender to build a drilling platform for the project, and that Novatek was also continuing talks with Saudi Arabia about its possible participation in the project.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

