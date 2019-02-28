Novavax respiratory infection vaccine fails in late-stage trial

(Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Thursday its vaccine to prevent RSV infection, a leading cause of a respiratory disease in infants, failed to meet the main goal of a late stage study.

The vaccine was not able to lower respiratory tract infection caused by RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, the company said.

ResVax is a vaccine administered to mothers during pregnancy intended to protect infants against RSV disease.

“While this study did not meet the pre-specified success criterion for the primary clinical endpoint of this trial, the data indicate that ResVax protects infants from some of the most serious consequences of RSV,” Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said in a statement.

The company said it planned to meet with U.S. and European health regulators to review the data.