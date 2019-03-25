Deals
March 25, 2019 / 5:34 PM / in an hour

EU opens anti-trust probe into aluminum firm Novelis' plans to buy Aleris

1 Min Read

The facility of aluminum producers Novelis, part of Aditya Birla Group, and Constellium are pictured in Sierre, Switzerland, September 12, 2018. Picture taken September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU anti-trust regulators said on Monday they had opened an investigation into U.S. aluminum firm Novelis Inc’s plans to buy processor Aleris Corps.

“Our in-depth investigation aims to ensure that the acquisition of Aleris by Novelis does not have a negative impact on effective competition in aluminum markets and does not lead to less choice and higher prices for European industrial customers,” Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Novelis, a U.S. unit of India’s Hindalco Industries Ltd, said in July it had agreed to buy Aleris for $2.6 billion, giving it a foothold in supplying the aerospace industry and other value-added businesses globally.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below