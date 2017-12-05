FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Novo Nordisk diabetes drug Ozempic
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Wildfires near Los Angeles force thousands to evacuate
Creek Fire
Wildfires near Los Angeles force thousands to evacuate
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 5, 2017 / 6:17 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

FDA approves Novo Nordisk diabetes drug Ozempic

Toni Clarke

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novo Nordisk A/S’s diabetes drug Ozempic, setting the stage for a heated competitive battle with Eli Lilly & Co’s Trulicity.

FILE PHOTO: Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, will compete with others in a class known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin.

The company did not immediately say how much the drug will cost, saying only that it will be priced “at parity” to current market-leading drugs in the same class.

Ozempic is a once-weekly injection that Novo Nordisk hopes will take market share from Trulicity, which has been taking share from Novo Nordisk’s once-daily Victoza. Novo Nordisk is also developing an oral form of semaglutide.

The approval comes as Novo Nordisk faces pricing competition to its existing diabetes products. The company is banking on Ozempic to help drive the overall growth of the GLP-1 market, which includes Trulicity and AstraZeneca Plc’s once-weekly Bydureon.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.