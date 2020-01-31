European drug panel recommends approval for Novo Nordisk oral diabetes treatment

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/File Photo

(Reuters) - A panel of the European medicines regulator has recommended approving Novo Nordisk’s new diabetes pill, Rybelsus, further boosting prospects for the Danish drugmaker with its first-of-a-kind, non-injectable treatment.

The European Medicines Agency said here its human medicines committee adopted a positive opinion on the treatment, chemically called semaglutide, for the treatment of type-2 diabetes - the most common form of the disease.