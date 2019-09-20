Health News
September 20, 2019 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA approves oral diabetes drug from Novo Nordisk

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an oral version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide, a boost for the Danish drugmaker which hopes to transform the market by offering patients a non-injectable treatment.

The world’s biggest producer of diabetes drugs already sells an injectable once-weekly version of semaglutide under the brand name Ozempic at nearly $800 per month.

The new oral treatment, called Rybelsus, stimulates insulin production in patients with type 2 diabetes and is meant to be taken once a day. (bit.ly/2kWSKJH)

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below