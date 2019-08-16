Novo Nordisk sued in Denmark for alleged market manipulation: media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish insulin-maker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has been sued by investors demanding 11.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion) in compensation for the company’s alleged market manipulation, Danish daily Borsen reported on Friday.

“Novo has provided and disseminated inaccurate, incomplete and misleading information and failed to disclose internal knowledge and this constitutes price manipulation,” the investors’ lawyers said in a statement according to Borsen.

According to the plaintiffs, Novo Nordisk has kept its long-term expectations too high for sales at its U.S. insulin-business, Borsen said.