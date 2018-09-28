FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Novo Nordisk to cut 250 jobs in the United States

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk NOVOB.CO will cut around 250 jobs in the United States, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday. He said it would also hire some new staff in other positions but that the company did not know the number of new positions yet.

FILE PHOTO: A Novo Nordisk employee controls a machine at an insulin production line in a plant in Kalundborg, Denmark November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The firm, which employs more than 42,000 people in 79 countries, has seen growth slow due to pricing pressures in the United States, from where it sources about half its revenue.

Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielsen and Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

