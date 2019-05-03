Novo Nordisk first-quarter profit beats estimates; maintains full-year outlook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/Pool/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Friday posted first-quarter operating profit above forecasts on higher sales of its latest diabetes drug and maintained the full-year outlook.

The world’s biggest maker of diabetes drugs is pinning its growth hopes on a relatively new treatment for type 2 diabetes and obesity that helps reduce blood sugar levels and weight.

Novo’s traditional insulin treatments are in the firing line due to U.S. price pressure and soon-to-expire patents.

Sales of its newest drug in the so-called GLP-1 drug class, a once-a-week injection branded as Ozempic, rose to 1.4 billion crowns ($209.47 million) in the quarter, trumping forecasts of 1.3 billion crowns.

“The global launch of Ozempic, our new once-weekly GLP-1, is well on track and continues to gain market share,” said Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen in a statement.

The company posted a quarterly operating profit of 14.2 billion crowns, above an average 13.2 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

Novo maintained its 2019 outlook for sales growth at 2-5 percent and operating profit growth of 2-6 percent, both measured in local currencies.

However, sales and operating profit growth in Danish crowns are now expected to be 3 and 5 percentage points higher than the level in local currency, respectively, compared with previous guidance of 2 and 4 percentage points.