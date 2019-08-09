Novo Nordisk's new diabetes, obesity drugs lift sales outlook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) raised its 2019 sales outlook on expectations for its latest drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity, as its quarterly operating profit beat forecasts.

The Danish firm is pinning growth hopes on a relatively new treatment for type 2 diabetes as its traditional insulin drugs are in the firing line amid political pressure over the soaring cost of the life-sustaining medicine in the United States.

Sales of its new once-weekly injectable treatment, branded Ozempic, rose to 2.3 billion Danish crowns in the quarter.

“The launch of Ozempic is expanding the GLP-1 market, and we are encouraged by the positive market reception in both North America and Europe,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

Ozempic belongs to the GLP-1 drug class, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin, and makes up a growing share of the diabetes market.

Novo, an early mover together with Eli Lilly (LLY.N), has a 46.6% share of the market.

It now expects 2019 sales growth of 4-6%, up from a previous 2-5%, and operating profit growth of 4-6% compared to the previously stated 2-6%, both measured in local currency.

The world’s largest diabetes drugmaker posted a 10% rise in second-quarter operating profit to 13.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.03 billion), above an average 13.0 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..