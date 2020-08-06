Novo Nordisk beats profit estimates, raises outlook despite stagnating sales

FILE PHOTO: A coffee machine featuring Novo Nordisk logo is seen at the company headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) posted a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday and slightly lifted its full-year earnings outlook despite seeing sales stagnating due to fewer people taking up new treatments during the pandemic.

“Despite COVID-19, we are satisfied by the performance in the first half of 2020 and by the progress made on our strategic aspirations,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

The world’s top maker of diabetes drugs posted a second-quarter operating profit of 13.8 billion Danish crowns ($2.20 billion), compared to an average 13.31 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. [L8N2F61E2]

But quarterly sales at 30 billion crowns stagnated compared to the same period last year, coming in below analyst estimates of 30.7 billion crowns.

Novo said sales took a hit from fewer patients initiating treatments as well as COVID-19 related destocking, following a first quarter where sales were boosted by stockpiling, as the pandemic led to a surge in demand for medicine.

The company now expects annual operating profit growth in the range of 2%-5%, up from an earlier estimate of 1%-5% growth. But in Danish crowns, that number would be around 3 percentage points lower due to the current exchange rates, Novo said.

($1 = 6.2705 Danish crowns)