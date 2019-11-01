Novo Nordisk third-quarter just misses expectations, nudges up sales outlook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) posted third-quarter operating profit a touch below expectations on Friday on weak insulin sales and impairments but nudged up its sales outlook helped by new drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The world’s largest maker of diabetes drugs is betting on new treatments, including a first-of-its-kind tablet, to offset pricing pressure on insulins from competitors and U.S. lawmakers, who have been critical of rising drug costs.

“We are very satisfied with the sales growth for the first nine months of 2019,” said CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen in a statement.

Novo reported a third quarter operating profit of 12.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.93 billion), slightly below the 13.1 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll..

It said depreciation, amortization and impairment losses are now seen at around 5.5 billion crowns this year, up from 4.5 billion, “reflecting increased impairment of intangible assets”.

Sales of its new once-weekly injectable treatment, branded Ozempic, reached 6,872 million Danish crowns ($1.03 billion) for the first nine months and thereby attained blockbuster status.

Ozempic belongs to the GLP-1 drug class, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin, and makes up a growing share of the diabetes market.

Sales of Novo’s GLP-1 drugs grew 28% while total insulin sales fell 1%, Novo said.

Novo now expects 2019 sales growth of 5-6% up from a previous forecast of 4-6% while it kept its outlook for operating profit growth of 4-6%, both measured in local currency.