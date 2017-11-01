Novo Nordisk ups forecasts, pins hopes on diabetes, obesity drugs

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, raised its forecasts for the full year after reporting better than expected third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday due to higher sales and cost cuts.

Novo Nordisk headquarters are seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

With its traditional diabetes treatments in the firing line due to U.S. price pressure, Novo Nordisk is pinning hopes for growth on new obesity drugs and a once-weekly injection and tablet version of its GLP-1 drug semaglutide.

“We continue to deliver on our plans for 2017, and we are very pleased with the recent clinical and regulatory progress for our key products,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

The firm narrowed its 2017 sales growth forecast to 2-3 percent from 1-3 percent and lifted the higher range of its operating profit growth outlook to 3-6 percent from 1-5 percent, all measured in local currencies.

The higher operating growth outlook was due to the updated sales outlook and impact of cost cuts, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

Growth in Danish crowns is expected to be around 2 and 3 percentage points lower than the local currency level.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.04 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) compared with an average 11.95 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

($1 = 6.3904 Danish crowns)