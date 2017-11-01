FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novo Nordisk ups forecasts, pins hopes on diabetes, obesity drugs
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in 16 minutes

Novo Nordisk ups forecasts, pins hopes on diabetes, obesity drugs

Stine Jacobsen

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), the world’s top maker of diabetes drugs, raised its forecasts for the full year after reporting better than expected third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday due to higher sales and cost cuts.

Novo Nordisk headquarters are seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark February 1, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

With its traditional diabetes treatments in the firing line due to U.S. price pressure, Novo Nordisk is pinning hopes for growth on new obesity drugs and a once-weekly injection and tablet version of its GLP-1 drug semaglutide.

“We continue to deliver on our plans for 2017, and we are very pleased with the recent clinical and regulatory progress for our key products,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

The firm narrowed its 2017 sales growth forecast to 2-3 percent from 1-3 percent and lifted the higher range of its operating profit growth outlook to 3-6 percent from 1-5 percent, all measured in local currencies.

The higher operating growth outlook was due to the updated sales outlook and impact of cost cuts, Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

Growth in Danish crowns is expected to be around 2 and 3 percentage points lower than the local currency level.

The firm posted a quarterly operating profit of 12.04 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) compared with an average 11.95 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

($1 = 6.3904 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.