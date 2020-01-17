Novo Nordisk's new diabetes pill to be covered by Express Scripts: Børsen

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Guillaume Souvant

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk’s new diabetes pill, Rybelsus, will be covered by Express Scripts Holding Co, one of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers, Danish daily Borsen reported on Friday.

Pharmacy benefit managers act as middlemen in the drug supply chain, and negotiate discounts on drugs on behalf of health insurers. Depending on the discounts drugmakers are willing to provide, pharmacy benefits managers make decisions about which drugs to include in coverage plans.

It was not clear what discounts Novo Nordisk had offered and the Danish drugmaker was not immediately available for a comment when contacted by Reuters outside usual business hours on Friday.