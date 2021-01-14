Health data firm Target RWE buys NoviSci in Amgen-backed deal

(Reuters) - Target RWE, a privately held company that evaluates the use of drugs in patients in hospitals and other healthcare settings, told Reuters on Thursday it is acquiring peer NovSci Inc with the backing of the latter’s investor Amgen Inc.

Amgen, a U.S. drugmaker, made a new investment in the combined company, joining Target RWE owners Norwest Venture Partners and 22C Capital. The companies declined to disclose financial terms.

The data that firms such as Target RWE gather is valuable for pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand or refine the types of patients for whom a drug would be beneficial, and also negotiate reimbursement with health insurers. It is also useful for doctors in determining how to prescribe drugs and discovering how diseases progress over time.

Clinical trials that lead to drug approvals typically only study a few hundred to a few thousand people. Once drugs are already on the market, Target RWE is able to run studies on tens of thousands of people to determine how beneficial a drug is or whether there are any undetected side effects.

Target RWE is currently studying the health outcomes of more than 200,000 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19, including the impact of remdesivir and other therapies some patients were prescribed.

The deal gives Target RWE access to NoviSci’s epidemiological tools to better analyze the health outcomes of large groups of patients.

“It’s the hottest area of healthcare right now,” said Ryan Harris, general partner at Norwest, in an interview. “We’re at the point of where the data analytic tools and our ability to capture data is better than it’s ever been before.”

In a sign of the pharmaceutical industry’s growing demand for this data, Biogen Inc said on Monday it was launching a virtual study in partnership with Apple to study cognitive decline using Apple Watch and iPhone devices.