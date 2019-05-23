Serco buys U.S. defense supplier NSBU for $225 million in boost to earnings

FILE PHOTO: Rupert Soames, CEO of Serco Group Plc poses for a photograph at their offices in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Serco will buy Alion’s Naval Systems Business Unit (NSBU), which supplies ship and submarine engineering services to the U.S. Navy, for $225 million, the British outsourcer said on Thursday, adding it expected the deal to boost its earnings from the first year.

The purchase of NSBU is a “significant addition to the capability and scale of Serco’s defense business,” CEO Rupert Soames said in a statement.

From its first full year of ownership in 2020, NSBU is expected to contribute revenue of approximately $370 million, EBITDA of $28 million and underlying trading profit of $20 million.

That meant an increase in the market consensus for underlying earnings per share of 7% to 9%, Serco said.

The U.S. Navy has recently announced plans to increase its fleet to 355 ships from 280 by 2034, implying long-term demand for the group’s newly enhanced knowhow, Soames said.

NSBU will almost double Serco’s capabilities in U.S. defense and, financed through debt and equity, will not endanger a leverage target range of 1 to 2 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Serco, which provides services across defense, security, health and transport, has focused on winning public business abroad and cutting costs to weather a slowdown in UK outsourcing partly caused by Brexit uncertainty.

Britain accounted for about two fifths of Serco’s revenue in 2018 down from about 55 percent in 2014.