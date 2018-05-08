FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says will react to Trump's decision based on national interests: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will react to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision about the nuclear deal based on its own national interests, its deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday, shortly before Trump announces his final decision on the deal.

“Iran is monitoring U.S. and European stance closely, and will react to U.S. decision based on its own national interests,” Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by IRNA after a meeting with envoys from France, Britain, Germany and the European Union in Brussels.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

