June 21, 2018 / 2:39 AM / in an hour

China says will maintain normal relations with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will maintain normal relations with Iran, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: ran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comment when asked at a regular news briefing if Chinese firms would withdraw from the Iranian market.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran in May and said he would reimpose harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

