September 19, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. seeks to negotiate a treaty with Iran: special envoy

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is seeking to negotiate a treaty with Iran that will cover both its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday ahead of UN meetings in New York next week.

“The new deal that we hope to be able to sign with Iran, and it will not be a personal agreement between two governments like the last one, we seek a treaty,” he told an audience at the Hudson Institute.

He said Iranian leaders were not interested in talking despite statements by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that they would be willing to meet with officials.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

