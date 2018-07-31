Senior Iranian diplomat says Tehran sees no value in Trump's talks offer: FARS

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said on Tuesday that Tehran saw no value in U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to meet the Iranian president for talks without preconditions.

“Based on our bad experiences in negotiations with America and based on the U.S. officials’ violation of their commitments, it is natural that we see no value in Trump’s proposal,” Kamal Kharazi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.