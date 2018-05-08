FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Iran hardline official says Tehran should leave nuclear deal if U.S. drops it: Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It would be a “severe mistake” for Iran to stay in the nuclear deal if the U.S. leaves it, a senior hardline official said on Tuesday, a day after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran could remain in the deal even if the United States drops out.

“If the United States leaves the JCPOA (Iran’s nuclear deal), they should know that would be the end of the JCPOA,” Mohammad Javad Larijani, Head of the Iranian Judiciary’s Human Rights Council, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

