Iran's parliament speaker says U.S. breached nuclear deal commitments: IRNA

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s speaker of parliament on Tuesday accused the United States of breaching its commitment to the nuclear deal that Tehran signed with world powers in 2105, hours before U.S. President Donald Trump announces a decision on whether to quit it.

“The Americans did not implement their commitments. It seems you can only speak with the Americans in the language of force, and there is no other solution,” Ali Larijani was quoted as saying by the news agency IRNA.