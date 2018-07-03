FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran will respect nuclear deal as long as interests preserved: Rouhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran will continue to respect its nuclear agreement with world powers as long as its interests are preserved, President Hassan said on Tuesday in a speech in Switzerland.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a statement after a two day visit in Bern, Switzerland, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The United States withdrew in May from the 2015 agreement, under which world powers agreed to lift sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Iran has asked European countries to offer new economic measures to offset the impact of a return of U.S. sanctions.

Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet

