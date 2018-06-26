FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Rouhani says Iran will not give in to pressure from Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lambasted on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a deal with Iran on its nuclear program, and said Iranians will not give in to U.S. pressure but would defend their independence and Islamic values.

FILE PHOTO - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool via Reuters

Rouhani, in a speech broadcast live on state television, said Trump’s action on the international deal was “appalling and illegal” and had hurt America’s global reputation.

Rouhani said Iran maintained the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robert Birsel

