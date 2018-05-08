FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 1:41 PM / in 32 minutes

Iran says will not be 'passive' if Trump exits nuclear deal: Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will not be passive if President Donald Trump leaves the nuclear deal that Washington signed with other world powers in 2015, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday.

“It will not be in the Americans’ interests if the JCPOA (Iran’s nuclear deal) collapses by their offensive... We will not be passive if the United States starts confrontation with Iran,” Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
