Trump and Macron spoke about Syria, Iran on Monday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Monday about Syria and Iran, the White House said, as the leaders wrestle with the future of a 2015 international agreement on limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The two leaders spoke on the same day as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed to jettison the Iran deal, while Trump told a press conference he would decide on or before May 12 on whether to withdraw from the accord.