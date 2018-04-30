FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says nixing Iran nuclear deal would not hurt North Korea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal would not have a negative impact on his upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea, and he said he would be open to negotiating a new nuclear accord with Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while addressing a joint news conference with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I think it sends the right message,” Trump told a news conference when asked if pulling out of the Iran deal would send the wrong message to Pyongyang. “You know in seven years, that deal will have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons.”

Trump declined to say whether the United States would pull out of the nuclear deal before a May 12 deadline for a decision, saying: “We’ll see what happens.”

But he expressed his dissatisfaction with the pact.

“That is just not an acceptable situation. They’re not sitting back idly. They’re setting off missiles, which they say are for television purposes. I don’t think so,” Trump said, adding, “That doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

