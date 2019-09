FILE PHOTO: A sign for the Nucor Steel Mill, under construction, is seen in Sedalia, Missouri, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

(Reuters) - Top U.S. steel producer Nucor Corp said on Friday Chief Executive Officer John Ferriola would retire on Dec.31 and will be succeeded by senior executive Leon Topalian.

Topalian, who was executive vice president, was also named president and chief operating officer.