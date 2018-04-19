Nucor profit beats estimates on higher prices, shipments

(Reuters) - Nucor Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its shipments and selling price increased, and the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market value forecast second-quarter profit to increase “significantly” on a sequential basis.

The results come nearly a month after U.S President Donald Trump announced his plan to impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to protect American steel and aluminum makers from foreign competition.

“... broad-based tariffs with few exceptions are needed to address the historic volume of unfairly traded imports and transshipping that is done to avoid trade duties,” Nucor said, adding that it was “encouraged” by the recent actions.

Nucor, which makes and distributes sheet steel, beam blanks and bar steel, said its selling price rose 9 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Nucor’s steel mill shipments increased 8 percent in the quarter while shipments to outside customers rose 15 percent from a year earlier.

However, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $354.2 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter, from $356.9 million, or $$1.11 per share, year earlier.

Excluding the write-off of deferred tax assets, the company earned $1.17 a share, beating estimate of $1.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Revenue rose 15.6 percent to $5.57 billion, beating the average estimate of $5.46 billion.