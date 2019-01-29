Nucor profit jumps on higher steel tariff, better demand

A sign for the Nucor Steel Mill, under construction, is seen in Sedalia, Missouri, U.S., October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

(Reuters) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a better-than-expected profit in fourth quarter on Tuesday, helped by robust economic growth and President Donald Trump’s hefty tariff on steel imports boosting shipments as well as prices.

Nucor shares were up about 3 percent in early trading.

Average selling price of the country’s largest steel producer rose 21 percent from the same quarter a year ago, while steel mill shipments increased 2 percent.

Future contracts for U.S. hot-rolled coil steel have increased 5 percent to about $714 per ton over the last 12 months, and the prices peaked to as high as $920 at the start of July, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $646.8 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $383.9 million, a year earlier. The company posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the quarter, compared with $1.20, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings at $1.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The No. 1 U.S. steelmaker’s net earnings in the same quarter a year ago included a gain of $175.2 million related to the impacts of U.S. federal tax legislation.

Revenue rose to $6.29 billion from $5.09 billion.