(Reuters) - Amgen, the world’s largest biotechnology company, said on Wednesday it offered to buy Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company Nuevolution AB for 1.61 billion Swedish crowns ($166.8 million).

Amgen’s cash offer of 32.5 Swedish crowns represents a premium of 168.6% to Nuevolution’s closing price on Tuesday.

Separately, Copenhagen-headquartered Nuevolution said its board unanimously recommended Amgen’s offer.