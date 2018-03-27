NuTonomy resumes autonomous vehicle testing in Boston: CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Self-driving startup nuTonomy, owned by Aptiv Plc, said on Tuesday it had resumed testing on public roads in Boston after a brief pause sought by the city.

FILE PHOTO - A self-driving car being developed by nuTonomy, a company creating software for autonomous vehicles, is guided down a street near their offices in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The city had asked the company to halt testing last week after Uber Technologies Inc’s fatal self-driving crash in Arizona.

NuTonomy Chief Executive Karl Iagnemma told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New York on Tuesday that testing resumed today after talks with the city. “We’re back on the road,” he said.