FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 27, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

NuTonomy resumes autonomous vehicle testing in Boston: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Self-driving startup nuTonomy, owned by Aptiv Plc, said on Tuesday it had resumed testing on public roads in Boston after a brief pause sought by the city.

FILE PHOTO - A self-driving car being developed by nuTonomy, a company creating software for autonomous vehicles, is guided down a street near their offices in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The city had asked the company to halt testing last week after Uber Technologies Inc’s fatal self-driving crash in Arizona.

NuTonomy Chief Executive Karl Iagnemma told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New York on Tuesday that testing resumed today after talks with the city. “We’re back on the road,” he said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.