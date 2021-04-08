Canada's Nutrien to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer producer Nutrien Ltd said on Thursday it aimed to achieve at least a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the latest company seeking to tackle climate change.

The company has estimated capital investment requirements of between $500 million and $700 million to meet the carbon emissions target.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company, which will deploy wind and solar energy at four potash plants by the end of 2025, will invest in new technologies and tap into low-carbon fertilizers.

Agricultural companies, including Mosaic and Corteva, have set up carbon emissions targets as increasingly climate-conscious investors push firms to be environmentally friendly.